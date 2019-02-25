‘Fortnite’ Developer Posts Strange and Mysterious Tease For Season 8

Fortnite’s Lead Designer, Eric Williamson, recently shared a cryptic teaser for Season 8 that has fans scratching their head and wondering what the heck Epic Games has up its sleeve.

During a recent AMA on Reddit this week, Williamson was asked by a fan to “describe Season 8 in four words.” And what was his reply? Bananas.

As you can see, it’s a very puzzling response, but one that seems to be a veil for a bigger tease. The reference to B4 is likely relating to the coordinates of the game’s map. If this is the case, then Williamson is making note of the location right between Pleasant Park and Snobby shores.

Okay, but what does bananas mean? Well, it could be a reference to some type of jungle/tropical biome that will be added to the game with the new season, which makes sense given that Season 8 is teasing pirates.

So, is it possible that the B4 portion of the map will soon be a jungle? Maybe. It’s also possible Williamson is just saying the season will be “bananas,” aka crazy. Or, perhaps this is a misdirection of sorts to send the game’s speculative community down the wrong path so that the surprise of Season 8 can be even more impactful.

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate and try not to lose our minds thinking about this too hard like portions of the game’s community.

That said, we should be getting more teasers in the following few days, and a new trailer should arrive sometime next week. In other words, luckily we don’t have to wait too long to find out the answers to all of our questions.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more news, media, information, and guides on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and constantly updating coverage of it by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited for Season 8? What changes do you think it will bring?

