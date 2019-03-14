‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Week 3 Secret Battle Star Location

The Fortnite Season 8 Week 5 challenges are now live, and just like any other week, there’s a secret Battle Star for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to want to head to the big volcano on the map, though luckily not inside this time.

Head east of the volcano, as marked on the map above, south of Sunny Steps. There, you’ll find a small cave that you’ll need to go near and if all of the Week 3 challenges have been completed thoroughly, your free Battle Star should automatically appear.

Simply walk up to it to interact and voila, free Battle Star.

Didn’t populate for you? That means you’re not quite done. Below are the full list of this week’s challenges that must be completed before this final step. Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Fatal Fields and Salty Springs in a single match – 2

Stage 1: Destroy cacti in the desert – 30

Place different trap slot items in a single match – 2

Battle Pass Challenges

Search where the magnifying glass sits on the treasure map loading screen – 1

Search chests at Sunny Steps or Fatal Fields – 7

Deal headshot damage to opponents – 500

Get an elimination with an SMG, Pistol, and a Sniper Rifle -3

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. You can also check out what else is new in the battle royale world with our previous coverage here.

Thoughts on season 8 so far and its challenges? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

