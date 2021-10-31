Fortnite Leak Confirms Controversial Season 9 Rumors

A new Fortnite leak has confirmed some controversial rumors that will likely manifest at the end of Season 8 or during Season 9. This season, dataminers started to relay word that it looked like Epic Games was working on bringing mechs back to the game. Fast-forward, and now there’s little room to doubt this speculation. That said, it looks like mechs, which were very controversial in their brief stint in the game, are coming back with some changes.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, HypeX, revealed a new design for mechs that were introduced to the game’s files with the latest update. In other words, their proper implementation is getting closer.

For those interested in the aforementioned changes, the files also reveal this information. Also on Twitter, HypeX relayed that the cooldown of the dashing mechanic for mechs has been increased from five seconds to seven seconds. Meanwhile, stop damage has been reduced, its shields have been reduced from 150 to 100, shield respawn delay has been increased, and jump damage has been nerfed. In other words, mechs have been nerfed, and depending on how extreme some of these individual nerfs are, they’ve been majorly nerfed, which is no surprise given that the main criticism lodged against them when they were in the game was that they were OP.

Unfortunately, for now, this is all we have. And of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While Fortnite datamining leaks are very reliable, it doesn’t change the fact that all the information and media they spill is unofficial and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn’t addressed this leak nor the speculation it has created, and considering it never comments on leaks, we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, the story will be updated with whatever is said. In the meantime, for more coverage on popular and free-to-play battle royale game — including not just the latest leaks, rumors, and speculation, but the latest official news — click here. In the most recent and related news, it looks like Naruto will be joining mechs.