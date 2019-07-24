Fortnite Celebrates Second Birthday With New Challenges and Rewards

It is hard to imagine that Fortnite has been around for only two years, especially with how big the game has become and how often it is talked about, making it feel like it launched much longer ago. Fortnite: Save the World launched in July 2017 in paid early access, with the wildly popular Battle Royale part of the game arriving later that year. That said, in celebration of its second birthday, the Fortnite devs are kicking off an event filled with new challenges for players to complete in order to receive some new rewards.

“The Fortnite Birthday Celebration kicks off this week starting Thursday, July 25 and runs until Wednesday, July 31,” reads the Epic Games website. “We’re celebrating all over the Battle Royale map with present supply drops, birthday cakes and a gift item you’ll be able to toss to your squad. The Battle Bus will have a music track and be thematically skinned just in time for the party. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to earn a Pickaxe, Wrap and more cosmetics over the course of the celebration.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read up on our Birthday Bash, Overtime Challenges and more information about World Cup Finals Outfits in our blog now! 🔗: https://t.co/rBbYnQucF4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2019

Here are the challenges that will be available during the Fortnite birthday celebration event:

Play 10 Matches

Dance in Front of 10 Different Birthday Cakes

Outlast 500 Opponents

Gain 50 Health or Shield from a Birthday Cake

Of course, for those who enjoy the PvE side of things in Save the World, the event is currently live. “Complete Birthday Celebration Quests to earn Summer Tickets and unlock the new festive Hero: Birthday Brigade Jonesy,” reads the post. “Don’t forget to grab Year 2 Birthday Llamas as they are filled with the ‘greatest hits’ schematics from the past year of Fortnite. The party continues in the store on the 25th with a free Year 1 Birthday Llama… On us!”

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For even more on the massively popular battle royale game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Did you think that Fortnite has been around for longer, or are you surprised that it has been able to keep up this kind of momentum for as long as it has? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Prima Games!