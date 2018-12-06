‘Fortnite’ Server Crashes Addressed by Epic Games

Epic Games just rolled out a huge patch for Season 7 for the beloved battle royale game filled with new locations, new features, and tons more. Unfortunately, it might have been a little too much for Fortnite, because the amount of PC and Nintendo Switch crashes being reported continues to skyrocket.

We’re aware of an increase in crashes for PC and Nintendo Switch players. We’re investigating this and are working towards a fix. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 6, 2018

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational” though Epic Games hasn’t issued a statement saying the issues have been resolved. For now, here’s the official status:

If you’re experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, the studio is working hard towards a fix to make sure that PC and Nintendo Switch players can get in on the new season fun!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.