Fortnite Server Issues Strike Again, Here’s What’s Affected

Fortnite had a big week so far with a huge update and new gear to grab. Both Save the World and Battle Royale saw their own fair share of upgrades but it looks like it may have been a little bit too much to handle … at least for a little while.

Players have been having issues with the game since the update went live, and though Epic Games has been quick to the draw – it seems like when one issue is patched, several more pop up in its place. The dev team recently took to their Twitter to give fans an update that they are aware of what’s going on and are actively working on a fix:

According to the Fortnite status page, here is what’s affected:

The stats, as seen above, are still temporarily disabled. Keep tabs on us here while we update you on the latest server status, we’re hoping for a fix soon!

The team was having a rough go of it last night with players not being able to get into the game as well. Even following the response from the developer team, many were still providing feedback that they weren’t able to get in. Some are sharing crashing experiences, while others are saying the option for entry isn’t even there. At least Epic is aware of the issue and seems to be well on their way for a swift resolution. In the meantime, check out the latest (huge) patch here to see what’s new in the game.

The good news is that Epic Games is on it and we will keep you up to date when the status changes. In the meantime,for those Twitch Prime users – don’t forget to scoop up your free in-game loot! Even more so now that Epic Games has added yet another freebie item to giveaway!

For those that currently have the Prime membership, here’s what you may have already picked up:

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling.

Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider.

Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won’t stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy.

Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

In addition to the items already available, Epic Games and Twitch just added the Instigator Pickaxe, which will be available this Thursday. If you’ve already scooped up the above items, the pickaxe will automatically show up if your inventory when they go live.