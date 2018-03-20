Gaming

Fortnite Servers Down, Epic Games Is Working On Fixing Them

Fortnite has been rather busy lately, between the introduction of a private beta for iOS devices, as well as the limited time Blitz mode that became available today. And that might explain why the game is having some matchmaking issues.

Several players on social media have recently reported that they’re having trouble connecting to the game. It appears that they’re getting stuck on the “logging in” screen, and some may even be getting the “Queue is full” message.

Here are some samples from social media, indicating the problems people are having with logging in.

Fortunately, it looks like Epic Games is fully aware of the problem, as it’s provided an update. “We’re investigating an issue that’s causing some problems with logins and matchmaking. We’ll provide an update once we have more information.” So we’ll see how quickly they can fix it. Considering the game’s popularity, it won’t likely take that long.

We’ll provide you an update as soon as we get it!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and to some on iOS devices.

