Fortnite Servers Are Down, Following Login Issues

UPDATE: Fortnite's login issues have been resolved. The original story follows below.

According to the official Fortnite Status Twitter account, the game is currently down across all platforms. It's impossible to say just how long Fortnite might be down for, but there's a chance that this could be related to high-demand following today's release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. These types of issues tend to be resolved fairly quickly by publisher Epic Games, so fans shouldn't have to wait too long for a fix to be found. One way or another, it seems like it will just be a matter of time before players can jump back into the game's new Zero Point season!

The Tweet announcing the issue can be found embedded below.

We're currently investigating login errors. We'll provide an update when these are resolved. pic.twitter.com/0rrwyzFG0Y — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 2, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 kicked-off earlier today, following the dramatic conclusion to Season 4, yesterday. The previous season of the game focused on the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, building up to a major confrontation with Galactus, the devourer of worlds. Galactus' attempt to devour the island's Zero Point was foiled by Iron Man. This led to the Zero Point being exposed. In order to stop anyone from escaping the Loop, Agent Jones brought on a new group of hunters, including The Mandalorian.

It will be interesting to see whether or not this season of the game manages to channel the same excitement as Chapter 2 Season 4. The addition of Marvel characters seemed to bring in a lot of new players, and the current popularity of The Mandalorian could have a similar impact. Whether or not that will continue, however, is anyone's guess.

For now, Fortnite players will simply have to sit back and wait patiently for Epic Games to fix the problem. This will likely be a bit frustrating for some, given the fact that the game was down for a good portion of the day yesterday. Fortunately, this downtime will likely prove much shorter!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

