‘Fortnite’ Server Issues Reported, Epic Games Addresses Log-in Problems (UPDATE)

If you’re trying to get in for a few quick rounds of Fortnite and find that you can’t log-in, don’t worry — you’re not alone. Epic Games took to the title’s official Twitter account to reveal that there is a wide-spread report concerning login issues and the studio is quickly working on a fix to get everybody back up and running and chasing those Battle Stars in no time.

We’re aware that players are having issues with logins. We’re currently working on a fix. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 15, 2019

Others were quick to add that the issues go beyond simple log-in problems. Others are claiming that they can’t even get the title to launch. Even though Epic Games hasn’t addressed that particular issue, we’re sure that they are aware of that and are including it in their troubleshooting process.

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, below is what the official site said about the current state of the battle royale game’s servers:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Partial Outage

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Degraded Performance

Voice Chat Partial Outage

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, the team working on a fix to get everything back up and running so players can continue on carrying out what week 3 has to offer.

Running into any different issues other than logging in? Heard back from Epic Games Support? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. You can also keep it tuned into our Game Hub here for even more Fortnite news.

