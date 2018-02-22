Fortnite Servers Down Following Season 3 Update

Fortnite servers are down right now, so just try to breathe. You’re not the only one experiencing the issues, and EPIC Games is very aware of the issue. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time, since the massive Season 3 update just went live, but then, we all should have known this was going to happen. Fortnite is the most popular game in the world right now, and this new update attracted droves of thirsty players all at once. Here’s what EPIC had to say on the official Fortnite Twitter account:

Servers will likely be up in about an hour. We will update you again in one hour with more details! Thanks for your patience, we can’t wait to get you started on Season 3! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2018

Getting everything up and running in an hour is probably a little optimistic, but we’re sure it won’t take much longer than that. Following the last major Fortnite update, EPIC saw similar issues, and vowed to reevaluate the way they handle and maintain their servers. The simple truth is that it’s hard to support tens of millions of players all at once, and big updates attract tons of concurrent players all trying to log on at one time.

So what’s the big deal, and why is everyone trying to play Fortnite right now?! Season 3, dudes! It just went live, and with it comes some huge changes, additions, and improvements. We did a full wrap-up on everything you can expect to see in Season 3 right here, so check that out if you’re behind.

This biggest change to Fortnite in my opinion is the new 60 fps mode, which is enabled by default. Now on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, when you log in to play Fortnite it will default to this new 60 fps mode for smoother performance. If you want to toggle that off in favor of some graphical detail you can, but we’re not sure why you would want to. There are also tons of new outfits, weapons, and gameplay changes going live today as well. You might even see some John Wicks running around!