If a new Fortnite leak is to be believed, Shang-Chi will be coming to the game in the very near future! The leak was shared by @HYPEX, alongside a possible release date for Marvel's Master of Kung Fu: September 2nd. As with all leaks, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Epic Games. @HYPEX has a very good track record with inside information, but plans are constantly changing in games like Fortnite. That said, the timing would be perfect, since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to release in theaters and on Disney+ just one day later.

The original Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

The insider leaker posted more info on r/FortniteLeaks, this time he revealed a Shang-Chi collab & event countdown date 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwlh7Zy3Dp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2021

Marvel and Epic Games seem to have established a close relationship over the last few years, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Shang-Chi appear as a Fortnite skin. A lot of Marvel skins have been made available in Fortnite, including Iron Man, Thor, Venom, and more. The partnership has even expanded to the films themselves, as Thor could be seen playing Fortnite in Avengers: Endgame; Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard even appeared as an extra in that same film! Given the history between Marvel and Fortnite, it would almost be surprising if Shang-Chi didn't make an appearance in the game!

If that September 2nd release date for the Shang-Chi skin proves correct, it's probably just a matter of time before we get some official confirmation of its existence. That's just over a week away, so for now, Marvel fans will just have to wait patiently and see what happens!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you hoping to see a Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite? Do you think Marvel's Master of Kung Fu is coming to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!