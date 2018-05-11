Fortnite Shop Update Introduces Chromium Outfit and More

It’s just about that time of day, when Fortnite‘s online shop updates with new items for your character. With the latest update you’ve got your best chance to make your character look like a badass android!

The company recently posted a tweet explaining that the new Chromium Outfit is now available for purchase, along with the new Persuader Pickaxe and several other items. So if you’ve got some V-Bucks stocked up, it’s time to go on a spending spree!

Fortnite Intel recently posted a list of the prices of the in-store items so you can see what they’re going for. Once they’re gone in 24 hours, they might be gone for good — and you shouldn’t dare miss out on this stuff.

First up is the Chromium costume for 1,200 V-Bucks. It basically outfits you as a silver android with glowing yellow eyes and a killer smile. For good measure, the Persuader axe looks like it goes right along with it featuring a green skin and sharp silver spikes to really dig into those resources. You can get it right now for 800 V-Bucks.

If you’re into emotes there are two favorites up for grabs. The Hootenanny lets you do a wild and crazy dance for 500 V-Bucks; while the returning Rocket Rodeo, resembling something out of Dr. Strangelove, lets you buck like a cowboy or cowgirl for 800 V-Bucks. (Plus if you’re a rocket rider, it’s a must.)

Also available for purchase is the Survival Specialist outfit and the returning Hyperion costume, both for 1,200 V-Bucks apiece. If you need a different kind of pickaxe for resourcing, there’s the Ice Breaker which can be yours for 500 V-Bucks.

Finally, if it’s a new Glider that you’re after, the Stage Dive model looks pretty cool — and will only set you back 800 V-Bucks. It certainly makes you feel like a rock star if that’s your thing.

As we mentioned, these items are pretty limited so you’d best snag them while you can! You can see them in the tweet below.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.