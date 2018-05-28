Fortnite Is Adding Shopping Carts

Fortnite is getting Shopping Carts soon that appear to work with either just one person or with a teammate.

The addition of the Shopping Carts in Fortnite was first noticed by players who saw the in-game popup that indicates what new updates are on the way. At the top of the “New Updates” list, the Shopping Carts were listed first along with a description that said “Roll into battle alone or with a buddy!” The images were shared to Reddit and have now been stickied at the top of the Fortnite Battle Royale community subreddit and were first reported on by Fortnite Intel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEWS: Shopping Carts coming soon to Fortnite https://t.co/tC35WqHKNk — FortniteINTEL.com • Fortnite news (@FortniteBR) May 28, 2018

Any new feature has its fair share of questions surrounding it regarding how it’ll work, but Shopping Carts seem to be an especially curious addition. It says that you can bring a buddy, so it seems as though someone will be able to ride in the cart while it’s pushed from behind, but can the person riding shotgun use their weapons while riding? Can a solo rider aim and use weapons and items as well? If you hit a Shopping Cart squad with an Impulse Grenade, do they go airborne like an episode of Jackass? They’re all valid questions that players have already been asking with news of the new feature, but these and more will hopefully be answered in the notes for the next update that should be going live before too long. The leaked challenges for this week also don’t mention anything about using Shopping Carts or interacting with them at all, so it seems that players won’t have to worry about figuring them out just yet to complete the challenges.

Players will recall that there are already Shopping Carts all over the map in Fortnite, but they’re all unusable. These carts are typically filled with items or sometimes empty, but you can always smash them apart like other objects to make way for your squad.

The Shopping Carts are unique in another sense seeing how they’re the first item to be added that appears to act as a vehicle. Back in January, Epic Games responded to questions about adding vehicles and said that they “don’t have a need to add vehicles to get around the map” due to the map’s travel times that allowed players to navigate with relative ease.

More details on the Shopping Carts and how they work will be reported on as the info is shared.