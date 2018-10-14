‘Fortnite’ Skull Trooper Back Bling Event Ends Tonight

Fortnite players have until the end of Sunday to get the Ghost Portal Back Bling cosmetic for the Skull Trooper skin.

Epic Games announced the return of the Skull Trooper skin and some unique Back Bling to go along with it days ago, one of the Back Blings available for anyone and the other an option only given to those who already owned the skin before. To unlock the Back Bling, players could compete a series of challenges that included getting eliminations, completing daily challenges, and opening chests among other typical Fortnite tasks. Epic Games said that some players appeared to be confused on how the event worked though and announced a weekend-only event that would let players unlock the Ghost Portal Back Bling by simply completing 20 matches.

“We’ve observed the confusion around the Skull Trooper Challenge set and will be making adjustments to the pack in next week’s v6.10 update,” Epic Games explained on Reddit. “The goal with the Ghost Portal challenges was to provide you with a way to earn a cool Back Bling through your normal play. This weekend, we’re running a Skull Trooper Event which will allow you to earn the Ghost Portal Back Bling faster by playing 20 matches (eliminated or win) over the weekend. Beginning Friday, October 12 at 10:00AM ET and ending on Sunday, October 14 at 11:59PM ET.”

Reminding players of the event that’s approaching its end, the official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted today to say that the Ghost Portal Back Bling cosmetic could be earned by the end of the night, but only if players complete the required number of games. Sharing the timeframe of the Back Bling’s release once again, it said that the cosmetic would be distributed to players sometime next week.

Earn the Ghost Portal Back Bling faster if you complete 20 matches by 10/14. Back Bling granted next week. pic.twitter.com/zy7KS3zZqI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2018

This event only applies to anyone who owns or purchases the Skull Trooper Outfit. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2018

Some players within the post where Reddit announced the weekend event wondered where the confusion even was in the first place. Series of challenges are nothing new to Fortnite, so there were some questions as to why a separate set of circumstances was added to unlock the Back Bling in addition to the original challenges. Players can get the Back Bling through either method though, so whether the challenges were completed or you played 20 games before the end of tonight, you’ll get the Back Bling next week.