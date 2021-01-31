Fortnite Officially Adds Snake Eyes From G.I. Joe

✖

A new Fortnite tease occurred yesterday hinting that the ever-popular multiplayer shooter was soon set to receive a new character skin associated with G.I. Joe. Well, just a little over 24-hours later and that tease has now resulted in this character now officially joining the game.

Fortnite announced tonight Snake Eyes, one of the most beloved faces from the G.I. Joe franchise, has now officially joined the game. Snake Eyes is the latest skin to be added to Fortnite in Season 5, following the likes of Master Chief, Kratos, The Mandalorian, and many others. As for the cost of Snake Eyes, he can be picked up for a limited time for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Name? Classified. Date of birth? Classified. Ninja Master? Verified.#SnakeEyes from @GIJoeOfficial is the newest Hunter to come through the Zero Point! Grab his Set in the @FortniteGame Shop now. 💥🐍👀 #GIJoe #Fortnite Don't miss SNAKE EYES - Coming soon to theatres. pic.twitter.com/CG8Ze7Wxy0 — G.I. JOE (@GIJoeMovie) January 31, 2021

Snake Eyes’ addition to Fortnite actually lines up with the forthcoming movie from Paramount that centers around the character. Up until this point, we haven't seen a trailer for the movie but that's not too shocking considering how impacted the film industry has been by the ongoing pandemic for the last year. At this moment, the Snake Eyes movie is scheduled to release later this year in October. Perhaps the release of this skin in Fortnite will be the first of many upcoming teases that we start to see for the project.

It remains to be seen who will join Fortnite next, but at this point, anyone seems to be in play. The game has thrown in popular characters from movies, TV shows, other video games, and comic books over the course of Season 5. Given that we still have weeks left to go in this season, it stands to reason that Epic Games isn't anywhere close to being done with these surprise additions just yet.

Snake Eyes can be bought right now in any iteration of Fortnite across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. If you'd like to keep following our coverage of the game moving forward, you can do so right here.

