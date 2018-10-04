‘Fortnite’ Soaring 50s LTM Returns

The latest update for Epic Games‘ Fortnite is now live and it’s not just about that sweet, sweet new Chill Trap either! Sometimes you just need a little something extra in between rounds of that glorious Victory Royale. That’s where Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes come into play and the latest update brings something new and something even better.

The first up LTM is the Soaring 50’s. Epic describes the new mode as, “This mode is a twist on the traditional 50 vs 50 mode, featuring an extra emphasis on mobility. Gliders can be re-deployed when falling from large heights. Additional Impulse Grenades, Bounce Pads, and Launch Pads will be spawned throughout the map. Jump in and soar to new heights!”

As for details about this particular LTM:

50v50 loot, ammo and resource levels

When in mid-air and greater than 10m up, press Jump to deploy your glider

Added Impulse Grenades to chests at double the standard spawn rate

Added Impulse Grenades to floor loot

Decreased Spike Trap spawn chances

Increased Launch Pad & Bounce Pad spawn chances

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are not tracked in this mode.

But that’s not the only Limited Time Mode players will be able to excel in! There have also made a few key changes to the Playground Mode. According to Epic Games’ most recent blog post:

Added more options to Playground. Allowing you to change settings such as starting health, time of day, gravity, and more!”

This comes after the inclusion of the new Chiller trap, which is way better than giving an enemy player the cold shoulder:

“Don’t get cold feet! Freeze your foes and slide around for a quick getaway,” boasts Epic Games alongside how the new item will actually work:

Chiller added. Common Trap. Can be placed on floors, walls, or ceilings. Drops in stacks of 3 in Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and floor loot. Applies icy feet to friends or foes, causing them to slide around with low friction.



Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Ready to get back into the Soaring 50s? Jump into the action now!