Fortnite: Solid Gold Mode Limited Time Mode Live

Fortnite’s latest update added a ton of new stuff, and some new game modes to look forward to. If you haven’t noticed, people are zooming around on jetpacks now, and a brand new item type has been added to the game that will change everything. You can find more on Jetpacks and backpacks here. You can also check out a fan favorite game mode called Solid Gold right now!

This is a fast-paced game mode that focuses on intense action right out of the gate. As soon as you jump off of that battle bus and land on your feet, you’re going to find nothing but legendary weapons laying around. Shield applying drops like Chug Jugs will be found more readily, as well as launch pads. Basically anything that gets the game moving and stirs the pot has been cranked up to 11 and spread throughout the map, so grab your best squad and get ready to grab some victory royales in record time!

Despite the chaos, a little bit of strategy can actually go a long way in the Solid Gold game mode. Different types of drops appear in different areas and types of chests, for example. For a full breakdown of how this mode works and where to find the best stuff, here’s a quick look at the official update notes:

All weapon drops are legendary!

Floor Drops: High chance of Hand Cannon & Suppressed Pistols. Low chance of Assault Rifle & Sniper Rifle.

Chests: High chance of Assault Rifle, Minigun & Sniper Rifle. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Rocket/Grenade Launchers. No Pistols.

Supply Drops: High chance of Rocket/Grenade Launchers, Medium chance of Sniper Rifles. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Assault Rifles. No Pistols.

50% extra stone and metal resources gained from farming.

Stone Floor Drops increased to 60 per pickup.

Metal Floor Drops increased to 90 per pickup.

Increased drop rates of: Chug Jugs, Slurp Juice, Shields, all Special Grenades, Launch Pads and Campfires.

Decreased drop rates of: Grenades, Spike Traps and Bandages.

Go for the chests straight away. The weapons scattered across the floor in buildings are going to mainly be pistols and hand cannons, and while those can be fun, they’re not what most players will want to take into the firefight. Obviously supply drops are as valuable as they ever were, but you’ll want to be extra careful when chasing them down, because now you know for a fact that most of your competition will have legendary assault rifles ready to go.

We’ll have more on the Fortnite changes throughout the week, so stay tuned!