Fortnite: How to Solve ‘Follow the Treasure Map Found In Shifty Shafts’ Challenge

It’s time to get started on those Week 9 challenges, Fortnite players and in order to help you get through this week’s tasks efficiently and upping those chances of survival we’ve put together a small guide for how to tackle the trickier tasks. After all, just because you’re searching for those Battle Stars doesn’t mean other players aren’t still looking to take you out!

One of the challenges that Epic Games has outlined for players to take on is the ‘Follow the Treasure Map Found in Shifty Shafts’. To help you knock this off your to-do list faster, we’ve got exactly where you need to get in, get out, and get going!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For this challenge, you’re going to want to Dusty Divot. Your delectable Battle Star awaits just south-west of our beloved divot zone, which you can see in the map image below:

Simply walk up to the Battle Star and ‘search’ to interact! Boom, you’re done with this challenge – on to the next!

For those that might just be joining in on the Battle Royale fun, each week Epic Games reveals a new set of weekly challenges in a way to up the stakes a bit for the gameplay experience. It puts a different spin on the game and allows players to level up that XP and climb those tier ranks. The goal? Find all of the available Battle Stars in order to unlock that sweet, sweet progressive loot. It’s a great way to show off to other players and state that you mean business. You’re here to kick ass and loot llamas, and you’re all out of llamas.

As Season 5 nears its end and the new update is now live, Week 9’s challenges adds new purpose to the overall game.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents – 0/500

Get Trick Points in a Shopping Cart or ATK – 0/150,000

Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts – 0/1

Battle Pass Challenges: