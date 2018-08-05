Fortnite Store Update Adds New Archetype Outfit and Gear

Everyday at 8 p.m. EST, Epic Games updates the Fortnite store with a new concoction of items, and if we’re lucky, some new stuff. If you’re reading this, then this is probably not your first Fortnite store rodeo, and thus you know that Saturday store updates almost always are a sure bet for a new outfit. And this Saturday was no exception.

The new store update adds the new Archetype Outfit and Gear, which was previously rumored to be the next Twitch Prime freebie, but obviously isn’t.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new outfit is of “Epic” rarity, which is to say a purple item, and thus 1,500 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, the accompanying glider, dubbed Servo, is also of “Epic” rarity, and thus purple and 1,200 V-Bucks. But the accompanying harvesting tool, Caliper, is only of “Common” rarity, also known as green, which means it’s only 500 V-Bucks.

In other words, in order to nab the whole collection you will need to dish out 3,200 V-Bucks, which translates to a lot of real-world cash.

Obviously the highlight of the store update is the outfit, which is pretty unique looking, and as the youth say, “clean.” Personally, I’m more a fan of the quirky, zany, or hilariously simple outfits (some of the game’s earliest outfits), but Archetype is a pretty nice option if you want to look good while you minigun an entire squad of four to death.

Yet again, who would waste such money on such an inferior outfit when Snorkel Ops, the definitive best outfit in the game, is in the store and cheaper? One kill suckers who drop Flush Factory, that’s who.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of the entire store update:

Archetype (outfit, 1,500) — Servo (glider, 1,200) — Caliper (harvesting tool, 500) — Snorkel Ops (outfit, 1,200) — Tooth Pick — (harvesting tool, 800) — Jubilation (emote, 200) — Hot Rod (glider, 500) — Squat Kick (emote, 800) — and Survival Specialist (outfit, 1,200).

#Fortnite Item Shop – August 5th, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Ul4YvLxj33 — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 5, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS Devices. For more on the game, click here.

And as always, hit the comments and let us know your hottest of hot-takes. Good, bad, or meh store update?