Fortnite Store Update Adds Flower Power Gear

Fortnite just got a whole lot more groovy with tonight’s store update, which has added a brand-new set of gear, dubbed Flower Power.

Headlining the store update and Flower Power gear is two new outfits that find themselves dropping onto an island from a bus to murder people following a bad trip during day three of Woodstock. Accompanying the two new outfits is also a new tie-dye glider and an equally trippy harvesting tool.

The new outfits — dubbed “Far Out Man” and “Dreamflower” — are of Epic (purple) rarity, meaning they will cost a healthy 1,500 V-Bucks, each. Meanwhile, the new “Tie-Dye Flyer” glider and “Drumbeat” harvesting tool are Rare (blue) and Uncommon (green) rarity, respectively. The former costs 800 V-Bucks, while the latter comes in at 500.

In other words, if you want to channel your inner peace llama by obtaining the whole set, you will need to feed the corporate man 4,300 V-Bucks.

Speaking of Llamas, the new Llama Bell emote is back, so if you made the mistake of missing it the first time, don’t make the same mistake again.

Below, you can check out the new items, as well as every other item available in tonight’s store update:

By Saturday Fortnite store update standards, I must say this is a pretty good one, at least if you appreciate the new items, which I do. Unlike many outfits and items this season and last season, the Flower Power set reminds me of early Fortnite, which was less flashy, less clean, and more basic and silly.

Fortnite is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the title that covers it extensively by clicking here.

As always, hit the comments section and let us know your thoughts and hot-takes. Planning on picking up any of these new items? I know I am, much to the displeasure of my wallet and good conscious. Curse you, Fortnite.