Fortnite Store Update: New “Boneless” Emote, Raven Outfit Back

Fortnite’s store has just updated, rotating in both of new and previously featured items.

Highlighting the rotation is a brand-new emote called “Boneless,” and the return of one of the game’s most popular skins: Raven.

From the Depths of the Storm. The Raven Outfit and Feathered Flyer Glider are back in the store! pic.twitter.com/iwPzZWMyl9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2018

The new emote is actually what it sounds like: your character dances and whips their arms around like they don’t have any bones. I consider myself stickler when it comes to emotes, but I must say, this one is pretty good, if not one of the better ones added in awhile. And it’s only 500 V-Bucks, which makes it even more tempting.

You can see it in action for yourself below (via FortniteIShop).

Other items in the new store update include: Feathered Flyer (glider, 800), Ammunitions Expert (skin, 1200), Ski Boot (harvesting tool, 800), Disco Fever (emote, 800), Snow Squall (glider, 500), Whiplash (skin, 800), and Tidy (emote, 500). Like last time, the Raven Outfit costs a premium 2,000 V-Bucks, aka basically $25 USD.

Many of these items have notably been featured a ton in past store updates, and will likely be featured in many more to come. Especially, Amunnitions Expert, which I swear is in every other store update. Anyway, if you can’t afford anything you see today, don’t sweat it, it will likely be back soon, with the exception of maybe the Raven outfit.

As always, fan reactions to the store update have been a big ol’ bag of mixed:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices. It is also currently in development for Android.

