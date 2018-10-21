‘Fortnite’ Store Update Adds New Arachnid Gear

If you thought Epic Games wouldn’t release new items with tonight’s Fortnite store update after it added the new Jack Gourdon outfit yesterday, well, you thought wrong. Not only did tonight’s store update come packing a new outfit, but it came with a second new outfit, a new glider, and a new harvesting tool.

Dubbed the Arachnid Gear, the new items feature two new outfits, Arachne and Spider Knight, plus the Hatchiling glider and Web Breaker harvesting tool.

As you could probably deduce from the name, the new gear is spider-themed, so if you are arachnophobic, you may want to look away.

Skin will crawl. 🕷 The new Arachnid Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/k5GZ7LWhLo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2018

The two new outfits are both of “Legendary” rarity (yellow/orange), meaning they will cost 2,000 V-Bucks each. Meanwhile, Web Breaker will set you back another 800 V-Bucks while Hatchiling another 1,200 V-Bucks. In other words, if you want the entire set, be prepared to fork over a total of 6,000 V-Bucks, which translates roughly to $75 USD. A pretty penny to pay to just look like a spider.

As some fans have pointed out, the Arachne outfit is pretty reminiscent of Overwatch’s Widowmaker, particularly its headpiece. Meanwhile, others have noticed that the Spider Knight looks a lot like one of the game’s earlier Battle Pass outfits, the Black Knight. Or as one user puts it, the Black Knight in his teen phase.

Hey. Sup Widowmaker 👏🏻 — I (@elvergudo_34) October 21, 2018

Black knight when he was a teen — Marco (@UntraceablePlay) October 21, 2018

As you may know, the Arachnid Gear is just the latest set of Halloween items Epic Games has released into the game this month in anticipation of Halloween. And likely isn’t going to be the last set.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the battle-royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

And as always, feel free to leave a comment and let us know what you think. Will you be picking up any of the new spider items?