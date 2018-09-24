‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja’s Uber Eats Campaign Reaches Maximum Redemption From Success

The popularity of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins knows no bounds. Just days after being named the first professional gamer on the cover of ESPN Magazine, it appears that his latest promotion kind of “broke” Uber Eats. But in a good way, mind you.

Earlier in the year, Ninja confirmed he was partnering with the promotion with a special 25 percent discount, using the code NINJANOMS. And, boy, did it take off. Like a rocket.

Based on information provided by Dexerto, the promotion, which was available worldwide (where Ninja has a huge amount of appeal), managed to reach its maximum redemption amount within one day. That’s a record for a promotion such as this.

The deal was supposed to be extended through this week, but a tweet from the Uber Eats account indicated that it came to a close early. However, the company wasn’t going to leave people hanging, as it opened up a new promotion code, which you can read in the tweet below.

Our @Ninja promo was so successful that it reached maxed redemptions! New users can still use code EATSNINJA. — Uber Eats (@UberEats) September 24, 2018

This is an insanely beneficial deal for both Ninja and Uber Eats alike, helping them surge in popularity while, at the same time, showing just how big his streaming fanbase is.

The promotion, oddly enough, started off as a challenge by the company, who promised to give fans a percentage point off their food for each kill he got in Fortnite, a game he constantly streams with friends. Well, it turned out to be beneficial for everyone in the end, as he managed to rack up 25 kills when his order from Quizno’s arrived. You can see how it all goes down in the video above, if you want to see just how dedicated he is to getting his fans a discount (thanks to the folks at Fortnite Funny).

We’re not sure what Ninja will be planning next, but we’re certainly looking forward to it. In the meantime, use EATSNINJA to score 25 percent off your next Uber Eats order!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as mobile devices.

