‘Fortnite’ Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Scores Two Streamy Awards

It seems that one of Twitch’s largest personalities, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, is going places as of late. Following his all-star Fortnite stream with Drake, he’s appeared in a Samsung commercial; is set to appear on the cover of ESPN Magazine; and will team up with Hershey’s and other companies this coming weekend at TwitchCon. But in the meantime, he’s also cleaning up on the awards.

Dexerto has reported that Blevins has managed to win two awards during last night’s Streamy Awards, which recognize the best of the best from the Internet across a number of backgrounds, from streaming to personality to video creation.

“Ninja” managed to clean house with a win in the Streamy’s Gaming category, where he managed to beat out the likes of YouTube superstar Markiplier and entertainment group FaZe, among others. On top of that, he also took home an award for Streamy’s Social Media category, winning for best Live Streamer, in which he overcame such opposition as NICKMERCS, TSM’s Myth and the hit Dungeons & Dragons playing show Critical Role.

The company posted a congratulations to “Ninja” for winning, as you can see below. And that trophy does look pretty sleek.

congratulations to @Ninja for taking home the #streamys for Gaming 🎮 at the nominee reception! pic.twitter.com/u9nKoKDtli — Streamy Awards (@streamys) October 21, 2018

Other winners from the show include YouTube sensation Shane Dawson, who won a Streamy award in the Editing category for his work on the documentary The Truth About Tanacon, which covered the controversial YouTuber-themed event.

You can find more information about the Streamys, and the rest of the winners, through the Streamys Live page.

Congrats to “Ninja,” Shane and the other winners.

Oh, and you can catch “Ninja’s” Twitch antics here, as well as TwitchCon this weekend!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.