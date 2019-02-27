‘Fortnite’ Sued Again, This Time Over Running Man Emote

While the Carlton’s (actor Alfonso Ribeiro) lawsuit might not have gone anywhere over his particular legal dispute with Epic Games over a particular Fortnite dance, a new challenger has emerged this time fighting for the rights of the Running Man.

Former Basketball stars Jaylen Brantley and Jarken Nickens are suing Epic Games over the use of the Running Man emote in the battle royale game, claiming that they “created, named, and/or popularized” this particular dance move. The move itself went viral a few years ago, and then blew up even further when the two basketball players did the Running Man with Ellen DeGeneres on her day-time talk show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can read the full statement here regarding their lawsuit, though it looks like they may run into the same issue others before them have tried: They don’t actually own the dance. There is no copyright involved, there is no legal ownership. This is the exact reason why Ribeiro’s previous claims were denied and the dance moves were found “too simple” to deem total ownership.

Epic Games’ attorney Dale Cendali previously mentioned during the 2 Milly legal battle regarding the “Swipe It” emote, “No one can own a dance step. Copyright law is clear that individual dance steps and simple dance routines are not protected by copyright, but rather are building blocks of free expression, which are in the public domain for choreographers, dancers, and the general public to use, perform, and enjoy.”

As for the two basketball players, they are looking for a total halt of this emote stating that Epic Games making money off of their moves ‘damages’ them and that they were not included in the share of the profits that these emotes made the studio.

Thoughts on the latest lawsuit to hit the studio? Are the two basketball players correct in their legal action, or is this another “baseless” lawsuit? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

H/T The Verge