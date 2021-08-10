Fortnite Adds Superman Skins

✖

Fortnite added Superman skins to the game on Tuesday, a crossover in line with the game’s alien-themed season and its continued superhero cameos. The Superman cosmetics consist of two different Clark Kent skins with their own unique Superman styles to transform into as well as a couple of other accompanying items like Back Bling, a spray, an emote, and other things to unlock.

Just as we’ve seen from past Superhero events of this caliber, the Superman skins and other cosmetics will be unlocked via quests which can only be tackled if you have the Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass. The battle pass quests have players working alongside both Armored Batman and Beast Boy to complete a series of tasks revolving around Superman’s memories and his powers.

It’s a Saucer. It’s a Choppa. It’s Superman! With the Alien threat still underway the Man of Steel himself has arrived to help fight. Battle Pass owners, complete Quests and unlock him now.https://t.co/H2RT1I9zWC pic.twitter.com/9f9fJJvneV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 10, 2021

Ahead of the start of each of the quests, Epic Games went ahead and shared a breakdown of the reward you’ll get based on how many tasks you’ve completed. You’ll have to complete five different quests total to get the Clark Kent outfit and will need to perform one more task afterwards to get the Superman skin. The breakdown of those quests and their rewards can be seen below.

Fortnite’s Superman Quests

COMPLETE 1 QUEST FROM CLARK KENT, ARMORED BATMAN, OR BEAST BOY Begin helping to see what happened to Clark Kent’s memories. Unlocks the Call to Action Emoticon.

COMPLETE 3 QUESTS FROM CLARK KENT, ARMORED BATMAN, OR BEAST BOY Clark Kent digs deep to illuminate his past. Unlocks the Superman Shield Spray.

COMPLETE 5 QUESTS FROM CLARK KENT, ARMORED BATMAN, OR BEAST BOY Clark Kent remembers he’s Clark Kent… and Superman! Unlocks the Clark Kent Outfit.

GLIDE THROUGH 3 RINGS AS CLARK KENT His powers begin to return. Unlocks the Daily Planet Back Bling.

USE A PHONE BOOTH AS CLARK KENT His powers are back, thanks to your help. Go to a Phone Booth to suit up! This Quest unlocks the built-in Secret Identity Emote, which transforms Clark Kent into Superman and vice versa. (Alternatively, players can choose to start matches as Superman in their Locker!) The Superman Cape Back Bling is also unlocked by this Quest.



By completing Epic Quests, you’ll get “Shadow” Superman cosmetics. These include a glider as well as a banner, loading screen, and a pickaxe with the final reward being the Shadow variant for the Clark Kent skin which similarly comes with a Shadow style for Superman, too.

Fortnite’s Superman tasks are available to be tackled starting on Tuesday.