New Update Changes the Release of The Elder Scrolls 6

A new update changes what we know about the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, and may leave millions looking forward to the Bethesda RPG unable to play it. According to a recent report, The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is going to land somewhere between 2028 and 2029. This means, despite being announced eight years ago and despite Skyrim releasing 15 years ago, it’s still nowhere close to releasing. And for some, the news just got worse.

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Xbox has confirmed that it’s walking back its exclusive games policy, at least somewhat. Previously, there was the expectation that every Xbox game released in the future would come to PS5 as Xbox fully embraced its multi-platform approach, setting it apart from PlayStation and Nintendo. This is no longer the expectation. To this end, during yesterday’s showcase, Xbox announced that Gears of War E-Day was no longer coming to PS5 and would be an indefinite Xbox Series X console exclusive. This is despite the PS5 version being essentially complete. On top of this, it announced its upcoming 2027 RPG, Clockwork Revolution, will also be an indefinite Xbox Series X exclusive. Suffice to say, the waters are muddied again, which means there are now fresh doubts about whether or not that The Elder Scrolls 6 will skip PS5 entirely.

The Elder Scrolls 6 an Xbox Series X Console Exclusive?

The Elder Scrolls 6 is such a big release, and when you consider the series’ history on PlayStation platforms and that it’s a Bethesda game, not an Xbox Game Studios release, it’s hard to imagine it skipping PS5 entirely. That is a ton of money left on the table for a very expensive game to make. That said, if Xbox is willing to cancel the PS5 version of Gears of War E-Day at the last possible second, crippiling its potential in the process, then anything and everything at this point seems on the table.

When Xbox first acquired Bethesda, it was followed by years of inquiries about whether The Elder Scrolls 6 would come to PS5. Over time, these inquiries stopped as Xbox embraced publishing its games everywhere, including on competitors’ consoles. Now, we are right back where we started, with complete uncertainty about whether one of the biggest and longest-awaited releases will be ripped away from PlayStation fans and locked behind Xbox console exclusivity going forward. Of course, the same also applies to the long-awaited Fallout 5.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.