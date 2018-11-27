‘Fortnite’ Team Rumble LTM and New Tournament Added With Latest Update

A new update is now live for Fortnite players including the Team Rumble Limited Time Mode that pits two teams of 20 against each other, as well as a brand new Tournament for fans fo the Battle Royale game to enjoy.

According to Epic Games’ latest blog post, “Are you ready to Rumble? Be the first team to eliminate 100 enemies to earn a Victory Royale in this Limited Time Mode.” For how the new mode will work, courtesy of the latest patch notes:

Team Rumble

Two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get 100 eliminations wins!

Mode Details

Two teams of 20 players.

Players will respawn after 5 seconds when eliminated, keeping their inventory.

Eliminated players spawn a random type of ammo upon elimination, as well as a random stack of either 120 Wood, 90 Stone, or 60 Metal materials.

Only Uncommon weapons (or better) are available.

The first team to 100 eliminations wins.

But it’s not just the brand new Limited Time Mode that players have to look forward to:

New Tournament: Alchemist Pop-Up Cup

Pop-Up Cups are tournaments testing temporary, Limited Time Modes. Alchemist will continue our testing of several gameplay adjustments and may differ day to day.

Initial Mode Settings: A material cap of 500 Wood, 500 Stone, 500 Metal Harvesting Rate Increased by 40% +50 Health on Eliminations Storm Surge If a certain amount of players are remaining by the time the Storm finishes closing, a Storm Surge will activate. This periodically deals damage to players who have the least amount of damage dealt during the match. Circle 1: 60 Players Remaining Circle 2: 44 Players Remaining Circle 3: 30 Players Remaining Circle 4: 20 Players Remaining Circle 5: 16 Players Remaining Circle 6: 14 Players Remaining Circle 7: 12 Players Remaining Circle 8: 6 Players Remaining Circle 9: 2 Players Remaining Your highest score or pin during any event session will now be displayed on the tournament poster in the Events tab. Pins will now reflect tournament colors on the Event Details screen.



The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. You can check out what else is new in the world of Battle Royale with our Game Hub right here, including the changes made to the Glider Redeployment.

