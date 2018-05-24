Fortnite Teases Quality of Life Improvements

The team over at Epic Games continues to find amazing ways to make the world of Fortnite even better for their players. They’ve also done a phenomenal job since launch at total transparency, that way gamers can be involved in the development progress every step of the way. That trend continues as Epic Games shares their Quality of Life plans for both Battle Royale and Save the World.

Earlier today, we learned that Epic Games was bringing massive amounts of change to both controller support and how the building mechanics will work in-game. Additionally, we also learned more about a “Llama-filled” new Limited Time Mode – but what of the other changes to the game? The team took to their blog to clue fans in on how the developmental process is going so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to their most recent blog post:

Challenge Progress Notifications

Starting in v4.3 there will be in-match pop ups to highlight your challenge progress. Track what you’ve completed and plan out your strategy for the remainder of the match or your next one!

In-world markers

Marking positions on the map is a great way to communicate with your squad, but often the marker on the compass isn’t enough to get you to your location. We’re investigating ways to display an in-world marker to allow for easier navigation around the island.

Victory Royale screen

Getting a Victory Royale should be a memorable experience, and the victory screen should support that. We want to freshen up the celebration and make it a bit more rewarding.

High-resolution mini map

The ability to zoom in on the map was added in a recent update, but the resolution of the image isn’t quite as good as we want it to be. Our goal is to capture the world with as many details as possible to make it easier when figuring out where you’re droppin’!

Better Footstep and Vertical Audio

Our v4.2 update had some footstep audio improvements, where we added slightly more variation to above/below sounds. We recognize it’s still difficult to identify enemy position in high-density locations (such as Tilted Towers) and we’ll continue to iterate on this.

Spectator UI Improvements

The spectator UI is missing a lot of information that’s on the player HUD. Examples of things we’d like to add include:

Item Inventory

Ammo

Crosshairs

Building Edits

Compass and Markers

Cosmetics

All outfits and cosmetics have value. We want to add ways for you to gain additional goodies through collection over time! This is work in progress – and it’s a little further out.

In addition to the above points that Epic Games continues to work through, they are also tackling more ways to optimize and improve the game’s overall performance! Not bad for a game still in development, and one of the many reasons that Fortnite has taken the gaming community by storm!