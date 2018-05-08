‘Fortnite’: What Happens When Thanos Is A Bush

If you’re hoping to that Thanos can be disguised in a giant bush in Fortnite’s new limited time Infinity Gauntlet game mode, prepare to not be disappointed.

The Mad Titan can be covered by a giant bush and its leaves if the user who claims the Infinity Gauntlet is disguised in a bush upon grabbing the item. It’s quite a hilarious little feature in the game which might just be a glitch, seeing as Thanos in a bush just looks like an awkward and horrific green dress on the Mad Titan.

See it for yourself in the video below, originally posted to Reddit.

Looks like Fortnite gamer StepDad Dee might have been able to snuck up on the five other remaining players or camped it out as a Thanos bush! Just in case they didn’t feel confident enough in the Mad Titan’s insanely powerful move set. After all, Thanos was quickly taken down in a 1v1 fight on Tuesday by a gamer who built, headshot, rocket launched, and air mattressed his way to victory.

If you’re having trouble getting your hand in the Infinity Gauntlet while playing Fortnite, check out ComicBook.com’s quick guide full of tips to better your chances.

The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. It is available now in the 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.