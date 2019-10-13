Well, Fortnite just went and blew itself up. The popular battle royale game is set to launch some kind of new in-game event today (?) and it seems like, whatever it is, it requires the entire world of Fortnite to completely disappear. After a cataclysmic in-game event that saw a meteor destroy Fortnite‘s map as people know it, it currently seems like… nothingness is what comes next.

But what comes after the nothingness? Nobody seems to know. There’s speculation that there could be a new map (universe?) or even something called Fortnite Chapter 2 on the immediate horizon. You can check out a broadcasted version of Fortnite‘s end of the world, starring popular streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo below to see exactly what went down before the black hole that seemingly exists now.

In the video, DrLupo can be seen watching as the whole thing goes down from a properly high vantage point. After a missile takes off and slams into the sky, several different missiles begin streaming in from what appears to be multiple rifts, and they ultimately converge to redirect a meteor before it slams into the ground. But that redirect only seems to make things worse.

The meteor reappears at the top of the sky to come crashing down into a weird bubble. When it ultimately penetrates the bubble, which seems to take some doing, it looks as if the entire world couldn’t take the hit and some kind of black hole singularity forms there, sucking in everyone and every single thing. As of writing, that is the current state of Fortnite: there’s a weird black hole, and Epic Games is broadcasting it everywhere. Who even knows what comes next.

