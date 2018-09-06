Fortnite: ‘The Getaway’ LTM and High Stakes Now Live

It’s Fortnite update day and the stakes are high! With th new patch comes a brand new Limited Time Mode as well as new challenges for players to earn some sweet, sweet loot from.

The newest additions are the perfect way to check out that amazing new grapple gun and show off those sick moves. For those looking forward to the latest Limited Time Mode, you’re in for a treat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Welcome to The Getaway! In this mode, players will race to find a Jewel and take it to a Getaway Van before everyone else to win the match!”

Mode Details:

Jewels Jewels can be found in special supply drop safes, located along the edge of the first storm circle. The safes take a long time to open, so make sure the area is clear before attempting to claim a Jewel! Four Jewels will be in play on the map AT ALL TIMES. If a player escapes with a Jewel or one is lost in the storm, a new supply drop will bring a replacement. When a Jewel is picked up, it will be visible on the map to everyone for 30 seconds. Carrying a Jewel will give players health & shields over time, but also slow them down by 10%.

Getaway Vans Four TOTAL Getaway Vans will be in the map, three that arrive early in the match and one more that shows up near the end. Getaway Vans float in mid-air, Jewel carriers must build up and then interact with them in order to complete a Getaway. The goal is to find or steal a Jewel and take it to one of the vans in order to secure a Victory Royale. Once they arrive, safe drops and Getaway Vans will be visible on the map at all times.

12 red “Pursuit” Supply Drops land at the very beginning of the match. These carry a variety of longer-range weapons and other items, and are the only way to obtain the new Grappler in this mode.

Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%.

Only Rare weapons or higher will be found in this mode.

Rifts, Rift-To-Go and Launchpads have been removed to reduce mobility for Getaway Van engagements.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode, but Umbrellas are not awarded for wins.

The High Stakes challenges are available now, you don’t need the Wild Card skin to access them: pic.twitter.com/PEJi6Ko0PG — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) September 6, 2018

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can also check out the full patch notes right here from the latest patch!