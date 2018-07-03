Fortnite Players Forecast Tomato Town Destruction This Afternoon, Live Viewing Party Scheduled

Fortnite players are speculating that the most iconic part of Tomato Town is about to get sucked into a dimensional void, and they’re organizing a huge meetup to send the town’s bit tomato head off in style.

Just like the chasm in the sky that’s growing larger all the time, there are other tears around Fortnite’s map that are causing objects to disappear. One of the more recent rifts showed up at Tomato Town and is now threatening to do the same to the tomato head that the town’s known for, the big, smiling tomato that acts as a beacon for all those traveling to the saucy location. Redditor Legendio shared evidence of the Tomato Town rift in the image below that shows the tomato head with the rift surrounding it.

With the destruction of the tomato head now just a matter of time, according to many players, a moment of observance is being organized by players on the Oceania servers. Players on Reddit shared details of the meetup in a post early on Tuesday morning that encouraged all available players to gather before the moment that they expect the tomato head to be no more.

“As we all know, the great big Tomatohead has caught the blue aura. Tomorrow, at 3PM EST, he is very likely to disappear,” Redditor HostageFuzer said. “To honor our big brother, I’d like to ask all of the members of the Tomatohead Brotherhood to have a goodbye ceremony tomorrow. If you’d like to participate, please queue up in Oceania solo servers at 2:55PM EST July 3rd (Convert for your timezone) and land Tomato Town. Please wear Tomatohead to show you’re part of the Brotherhood. Non-members are welcomed, too.”

You’ll have to be on the Oceania servers if you want to participate in this particular lineup, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still see the destruction in person in your own servers, assuming that it actually does happen. You could also just change your region to Oceania for a while to participate in this meetup if you want to make sure you’re around your Tomato Town brethren.

Another Fortnite player shared the above image on Reddit to sum up all of the details about the meetup. To make the most out of the event, players are asked to either wear the tomato head skin that honors the big tomato or the Royale Knight skin that fights for Tomato Town.