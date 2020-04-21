Fortnite's Travis Scott Event Has Made Players Forget About the Season 2 Extension
Last week, Epic Games announced a delay for the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Fans were notably disappointed by the news, but Epic has already announced a number of additions to the game to keep fans interested in the coming weeks, and dataminers have found hints of more to come. Today, Epic officially announced their collaboration with musician Travis Scott. The game will feature a skin based on Scott, as well as five in-game shows, and more. So far, reception to the event has been quite strong, with many fans seemingly forgetting about the delay of Season 3, albeit temporarily.
Keep reading to find out what fans think about Travis Scott's upcoming appearance in Fortnite!
Fans are very happy with the likness.
Travis Scott character looks so good in Fortnite— 🐺 Jack W'D (@ItsJackDaniel) April 21, 2020
Players definitely seem excited for it!
Fortnite is legendary but rn as a game it’s kinda dead. Travis Scott now partnering with Fortnite is basically an electric shock straight to the chest— juice (@shoaibz0) April 21, 2020
Welcome back.
ugh i said i was done with Fortnite..— Jaayshot (@realjaayshot) April 21, 2020
but @trvisXX pulled me back :)
The collaboration is definitely driving some interest in the game right now.
Since Fortnite is having a travis scott concert, imma be playing it again...— Clodeie (@Clodeie) April 20, 2020
That said, it doesn't really feel like Fortnite really went anywhere.
Travis Scott gonna single handedly bring back fortnite— Colton Cutsail (@Col10Cutsail) April 21, 2020
Epic is going to do pretty well with this event.
If you thought I was going to buy all the Travis Scott stuff in fortnite you guessed correctly— niPhone (@ni_daviss) April 20, 2020
Animal Crossing players remain unimpressed, however.
Who needs a fortnite travis scott concert when you got K.K. Slider?— Jradix (@Jradix5) April 21, 2020
