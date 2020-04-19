New Fortnite Shotgun Weapon Leaked

Last week, Epic Games announced an extension for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Fans were particularly disappointed by the news, but the publisher assured fans that the remaining weeks would feature a number of new additions to the game. Over the last few days, there have been multiple leaks, revealing some interesting additions to Fortnite, including skins for Deadpool's X-Force teammates Cable, Psylocke, and Domino. A new leak has apparently spoiled an upcoming weapon, as well. The weapon is a shotgun, codenamed "Shotgun_Charge_Athena." At this time, further details are slim, but some fans believe this could mean the return of the Combat Shotgun.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the "Shotgun_Charge_Athena" turns out to be the Combat Shotgun. That particular weapon was vaulted back in September, despite the fact that it was pretty popular with players. Epic never gave an official reason for the weapon's removal, which has led fans to speculate that it might have been deemed "too powerful." Other fans assumed that the weapon may have been removed simply because it was added as part of the John Wick tie-in, and Epic decided against keeping it.

At this time, it's impossible to say when fans can expect more information on this new addition to the game. Last week also saw an anti-choppa weapon leaked, as well, so fans could have some interesting things to look forward to in the coming weeks. That said, the leak for Fortnite's various X-Force skins came just days before an official release from Epic. Perhaps fans won't have too long to wait!

New Shotgun in the works: Codename: "Shotgun_Charge_Athena"

Rarities: all of them

the damage is from 6.5 to 10.5 but i think that's just placeholder — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

Of course, the extension for Season 2 has left fans eager to know what else they can expect in the coming weeks. This week will mark Week 10 for Season 2. While players will have a number of challenges that they can complete, Epic Games has made no official announcement regarding additional challenges in the weeks leading up to the release of Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 3. As the extended weeks start to kick-off, fans are definitely going to expect more information.

Do you want to see the Combat Shotgun return? Or would you prefer a new weapon entirely? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.