New Uncharted Poster Revealed by Tom Holland

A new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie has been revealed by the film’s star Tom Holland. In recent weeks, Holland and those at Sony Pictures have been showing off a ton of new glimpses of Uncharted through trailers, commercials, and other posters. Now, with the film only a little over two weeks out from release, it doesn’t look like both parties will be slowing down any time soon in the pursuit of building up more excitement for the movie.

Holland took to his personal Instagram today where he revealed the latest poster for Uncharted. The poster in question is likely the most prominent one so far that has featured Holland’s character Nathan Drake. In the image, Holland can be seen hiding behind a pole that resides on a boat that is being suspended in midair. He’s also wielding a revolver in one hand, clearly showing that he’s engaged in a shootout. “See you in cinemas,” Holland said in the caption for the image.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get a look for yourself at the poster below:

In case you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Uncharted will finally hit theaters later this month on February 18th. Conversely, if you’d like to learn more about what the movie will have in store, you can check out an official description of the plot right here:

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada,” an official description of the movie reads. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”