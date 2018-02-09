Fortnite Team Reveals Huge Updates, 60 FPS Mode Comes to All Consoles This Month

Fortnite players, there’s a huge list of improvements, updates, and additions coming your way, and one of the most important is set to roll our this month. This, according an official update from the Fortnite team at EPIC. “Later this month,” they say, “we plan to add an optional 60 FPS mode for Battle Royale on consoles (PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X). This 60 FPS mode is tuned for each console to maximize frame rate while minimizing loss of visual quality.”

This is going to be a huge boon for players everywhere. No console is left behind, and everyone is going to have access to some buttery-smooth 60 fps gameplay. Nine times out of ten, whenever we have the chance to play a game at 60 fps we take that chance, even when it means tuning down a few of the graphical bells and whistles. But the 60 fps option isn’t the only update on the horizon. The Fortnite update breakdown is filled from top to bottom with exciting new announcements. You can read them all for yourself here, but we wanted to share what we considered to be the most exciting points with you below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MATCHMAKING IMPROVEMENTS

“We are working on changes to matchmaking that are aimed at creating matches with a more balanced distribution of skill.”

ART

“The Art team has been having a blast coming up with cool ideas for cosmetics in Fortnite Battle Royale. Since the holiday event we’ve enjoyed seeing the community embrace outfits like the Fort Knights and Disco Heroes.That trend towards more adventurous items will continue.

“Gliders deserve love too and we’ve begun work on a pipeline that allows us to add new model parts and materials to create more unique Gliders. Here is an example that might pop into the store in the near future!”



SOCIAL

“Many of you love playing Fortnite with friends. We take that to heart so we’ve been in the lab cooking up ways to improve that. In the short term we’ll enhance your abilities to find and play with your friends. Long term we plan to rework the social architecture and all social features within Fortnite (i.e. chat and friends list).

“Invite your friends, first from Facebook (PC first, console to follow), soon with other social networks! We’re also working on a “Looking for Group” feature to make it easier for your squad to party up or look for more!”

Believe it or not, there’s way more on the update page, so take a minute to go check it out. We’re willing to bet that one of your most requested features or fixes is there on their list of upcoming changes. We tip our collective hats to EPIC for being so transparent throughout the development of Fortnite. They’ve made it abundantly clear that they’re willing to listen to their players, and accept their feedback, and that’s all we ask.