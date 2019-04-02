‘Fortnite’ Update Adds the Explosive Boom Bow

Fortnite’s newest content update is now out and has released the Boom Bow, a weapon which shoots arrows that explode upon impact. Released in the v8.20 Content Update, the bow was previewed before in the game’s news update that alerted players to the release. Though it explodes on impact, it uses shotgun shells as ammo instead of rockets like one might expect from explosive weapons, so explosive arrows should be plentiful. It also outputs damage that’s comparable to the base Rocket Launcher.

The patch notes for Fortnite’s update detailed what the Boom Bow is capable of and how it works. As one might expect, charging the bow increases its range and also boosts its direct impact damage. The damage applied on impact is different from the explosive damage that’s the same every time, so nailing someone with the arrow and shotgun shell combo directly will deal even more damage.

Full details on the Boom Bow’s effects and stats can be seen below:

Boom Bow

Fires Arrows with a Shotgun Shell tip, which explode on impact.

Uses Shotgun Ammo

The longer you hold the fire keybind down, the stronger the shot! This increases both projectile speed and direct impact damage. Explosive damage is consistent regardless of the power of the shot. The Boom Bow will achieve maximum power after 1.6 seconds of charging.

A direct hit will deal both the direct hit damage and the explosion damage to the enemy player it impacts. Direct hit Base damage 15 Headshot Multiplier: 2x Explosion 100 damage



The update didn’t have much else to speak of in regards to the game’s battle royale mode aside from some buffs to the Peppers and the return of a Limited Time Mode. Sniper Shootout is back for a short time where only Sniper Rifles can be found. Floor loot spawners have been reduced by 50%, and “Down But Not Out” players can’t be revived either.

Full notes for Fortnite’s v8.20 Content Update can be read here.

