Fortnite Update Adds New Tactical Shotguns, Introduces Automatic Item Pickup

Battle royale players, rejoice! Fortnite‘s v9.40 patch has arrived, and it’s something of a doozy. While it includes updates for Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World modes, we’re going to focus on what’s new in the first one, and it includes something that’s sure to be divisive right off the bat: new Tactical Shotguns in the form of Epic and Legendary variants.

In addition to the new Tactical Shotgun variants in the Battle Royale mode, there are a variety of tweaks and updates to the game, which can be viewed in full here. Of note, specifically, is the fact that the Epic and Legendary Suppressed Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles have been vaulted while the Rare, Epic, and Legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles have been unvaulted. (The difference between the two being that pesky “Suppressed” adjective.)

Additionally, the game now features automatic item pickup, at least for consumables such as Med Kits and Shield Potions and the like. So long as the player already has the consumable in their inventory, it will automatically pick more up as they come across them. If it fills a stack, the overflow will be dropped. So, if I’m running around with a nearly full stack of Bandages, and come across some on the ground, the game will automatically pick it up for me. If there’s more Bandages than can fit in my stack, the extra Bandages should automatically drop to the ground.

You can check out the full list of Battle Royale-relevant patch notes below:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

New Epic and Legendary Tactical Shotgun.

83 / 87 maximum damage.

1.5 shots per second.

Holds 8 shells.

Headshot multiplier of 2.25.

Available from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Loot Carriers, and Vending Machines.

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle now has reduced zoom while scoped.

This is a Quality of Life change to help improve the usability and feel of this weapon.

Combat Shotgun changes

Reduced Headshot multiplier from 1.7 to 1.5.

Reduced the long range effectiveness of the Combat Shotgun

Reduced the falloff curve ranges from:

2.44 tiles (unchanged)

4.88 tiles to 4.39 tiles.

9.77 tiles to 6.84 tiles.

19.53 tiles to 11.72 tiles.

After observing recent changes to damage falloff, we decided to further reduce its long range effectiveness and alter the curve to fall a bit more in line with other shotguns but still retain its unique flavor.

Vaulted

Suppressed Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Epic and Legendary variants.

Unvaulted

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants.

Bug Fixes

Drum Shotgun now has the correct environmental damage falloff.

Fixed a bug in which a Launch Pad couldn’t be destroyed by a pickaxe.

GAMEPLAY

Picking up an item that fills a stack and creates an overflow will no longer result in the currently equipped item being dropped.

Instead of causing the currently equipped weapon to be dropped, the overflow will be dropped.

Players will now automatically pick up a consumable if it is already in their inventory and not maxed out.

If the auto pickup fills a stack, the overflow will be dropped.

A new Glider and Harvesting Tool have been added for Save the World Founder’s Pack owners.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue involving Supply Drone Boxes not being visible after players shoot down the Supply Drone.

Supply Drones no longer remain stationary after getting stuck for too long.

Changed Invert “Aircraft Keyboard Controls” to “Invert Airborne Keyboard Controls” in the Options menu to reflect the fact that airborne land vehicles’ controls become inverted in the air.

Fixed some edge cases involving damage number display rounding down for some shotgun hits.

Blueprint doors now consistently render when players are building.

Players can now pick up items more easily when standing on top of them.

Foot controllers now properly allow players to rotate the next and previous weapon.

Bushes no longer block players from being healed by a Chug Splash.

If a player using a Shadow Bomb enters a vehicle, the Shadow Bomb effect will no longer remain active after the effect should have ended.

The Chug Splash now properly auto-sorts to the rightmost inventory slot when picked up, like other consumables.

Fixed an issue in which players would experience abnormally slow gliding after using a Rift-to-Go.

Consumables associated with a bar (Shield Potion, Med Kit, etc.) are now consistently usable by players riding a Zipline.

Fixed a rare issue involving Shadow Bombs not allowing for wall jumps at certain angles.

Players can no longer wall jump off of the corn fields while using a Shadow Bomb.

Players can no longer wall jump off of Slipstreams while using a Shadow Bomb.

Fixed an issue in which the rings for Fortbytes 4, 67, 70, and 89 would not appear even though the player was wearing the correct cosmetic.

To prevent players from exploiting the Deep Dab emote, it now has a delay before players are able to shoot after starting it.

Fixed an issue in which damage done to shields was causing the VFX to appear larger than normal, blocking players’ vision.

Foot Controller support improvements

Switched over to use dead zone and max throttle end points.

Better vehicle controls for Quad Crasher.

COMPETITIVE

New Tournament: Xbox Cup (July 20th & 21st) [$1,000,000 in Cash Prizes!]

Solo Game Mode

This tournament is open to all players on Xbox One and does not require reaching any division in Arena.

The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week. Check the tournament inside the game client for exact times.

Format:

July 20th – Round One: All Eligible Players

July 21st – Round Two: Top 1500 Players from Round One

New Tournament: Trios Cash Cup (July 21st) [$1,000,000 in Cash Prizes!]

Trios Game Mode

Participation in this event requires players to have reached Champion League in Arena play prior to the start of the event.

The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week. Check the tournament inside the game client for exact times.

Format:

Single Day Tournament – July 21st

Round One: All Eligible Players

Round Two: Top 150 teams from Round One

Players can now choose a flag to display on their career profile.

This flag can be selected and changed from a player’s profile.

After changing or selecting their flag, players cannot change flags again for 30 days.

A player’s flag is visible to others when visiting a player’s profile and on tournament leaderboards.

For teams of two or more players, the flag chosen by the majority of the team will be displayed. If there is no majority, the globe flag will be displayed.

We are launching with an initial set of 37 total flags. Any additional flags added in the future will be announced in future updates.

PERFORMANCE

Improved server performance of Zipline.

Improved client performance of Chug Jug.

Optimized the way pickaxes are spawned to reduce the chance of loading issues during the initial skydive landing.

AUDIO

Improved enemy footstep volume consistency, and changed volume falloff to logarithmic to make the sound diminish more naturally.

Decreased volume of a few sounds:

Chug Splash explosion.

Proximity Launcher explosion.

Ambient hum of the Slipstream platforms.

Added a wall impact audio layer for close quarters combat as an additional warning that an enemy is shooting a structure you’re on the opposite side of.

Bug Fixes

Wood/stone/metal bullet impacts are no longer silent on Mobile/Switch.

Revolver equip sound is no longer silent on Mobile/Switch.

UI

Escape Menu & Social Panel updates:

The input action that would bring up either the Escape Menu or Social Panel will now bring up both of them in the lobby and while in a match.

A third tab has been added to the Social Panel. It contains all voice chat-related functionalities.

The Escape Menu and Top Bar received a visual update.

MOBILE

Added new Edit From Touch setting to enable/disable editing from touches (defaulted to enabled).

Bluetooth microphones have been enabled to support voice chat.

The emote wheel buttons are now bigger.

Bug Fixes

Air Strike shots no longer create large polygonal outlines.

Fixed an issue involving Pump and Combat Shotguns not correctly firing while Auto-Fire is selected.

Resolved voice chat issues when joining another player’s party.

The chest located in the Neo Tilted hotel is now openable.

Live spectating on mobile will display the spectator’s UI.

Players no longer remain logged into their account when they close the game.

Wallet in the Lifetime Refund Screen will now correctly display.

Leaving the “Show Help” open in the Warm Up stage won’t cause the Button to remain present during the match.

The “Tournament Region” text in the Compete tab is bigger.

Map Marker HUD Layout won’t be displayed when in the Battle Bus.

Emote HUD Layout will be displayed only in vehicles where it is possible to emote.

Players will be able to rotate cosmetics when using a touchpad.

The proper SFX will be played when equipping the Revolver.

Graphical improvement on the Wonder outfit while playing the Llama Bell emote.

Storm Eye Glider and Storm Bolt Harvesting Tool will display proper VFX.

Graphical improvement of the Flutter outfit.

Graphical improvement on the String Lights contrail.

Lantern contrail will display properly in-game.