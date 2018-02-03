Fortnite Valentine’s Event Delayed, Timeline Revised

A revised event timeline was recently shared by the Fortnite team that gave a more definite look at what special content players will see throughout the next few patches.

The timeline that was offered previously on Jan. 25 included several different events such as a Mutant Storm Event and scheduled patches that introduced campfires and other adjustments alongside a Valentine’s Day event that was scheduled to release on Feb. 7, a week before the holiday. In the updated timeline, the event has been pushed back to Feb. 14, the actual Valentine’s Day date, in an effort to make sure everything is completely stable before release.

“Due to our internal concerns regarding the stability of our v.2.5.0 update the Valentine’s and Spring it On events will be delayed a week,” a recent development update read. “That means we won’t be landing the dates stated in our State of Development v1.”

With that confirmation that both the Valentine’s Day event as well as the start of the Spring event would be delayed, Fortnite’s dev team offered a revised timeline that includes new release dates and other patches. The “Spring it on” event that’ll span the course of at least two separate patches, as well as future updates that focus on different elements such as stamina and music, were all listed in the updated event timeline that’s found below:

Patch 2.5.0 (~2/14)

Valentine’s Event

Special Valentine’s questline – A Love Story, told the Fortnite way. 😉 Valentine’s-themed Heroes Cupid Crossbow New reactive quest type

Opt-In Difficulty increase for greater challenge and rewards

Patch 3.0.0 (~2/21)

Spring it on Event Week 1 of the ‘Spring it On’ questline released! New Event Store items!

Complete in-game music overhaul (Orchestra Edition)

Patch 3.1.0 (~2/28)

Stamina Part 1 – Player Movement

Quest Map Improvements

Spring it on Event Week 2 of “Spring it On” questline released! New Event Store items!

Inventory w/ Crafting in FE

In a separate update for players, the Fortnite team recently released a new dev video that discussed some ongoing issues as well as limited-time game modes. Server issues were also a topic that was brought up, a problem that affected almost all players and rendered the game periodically unplayable at times over the past few weeks.