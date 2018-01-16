Fortnite Creators Say No Vehicles Are Coming to the Game, No New Maps in the Works

Fortnite continues on its impressive streak with constant community attention, rotating events to keep gameplay interesting, and more. With the battle royale, the inevitable comparison to PUBG are a constant measure. One thing that the chicken dinner game has in-game over Fortnite is the use of vehicles as a faster (and safer) mode of travel. Because of this, it was only a matter of time before the question came up as to when we’ll be expecting vehicles in the world of Fortnite. According to Epic Games, that answer is never.

Though the two games are very similar in a lot of ways, they are also very different. PUBG’s environment is already there, whereas Fortnite lets players build and get a little creative. The map sizes are also drastically different, which is a big factor as to why vehicles just aren’t needed. Lead systems designer Eric Williamson had this to say on the matter:

“But we don’t have a need to add vehicles to get around the map because our travel times allow you to get mostly wherever you want to go. When we discuss vehicles, we talk about trying things with unique functionality and make it not just about going from point A to point B. That’s the extent of it.”

I’m not going to lie – though I know it’s not a necessity, I’m kind of bummed about this. Rolling with my crew and finding the most beat up hunk of junk to push to the limits while running from that looming blue circle of doom is kind of a highlight of my game experience. That being said, Fortnite is strong enough on its own with their own unique features that this won’t hurt them in the long run. And who is to say? Epic might change their minds in the future.

For now, players can enjoy Battle Royale as it is as Epic Games continues to prove that they are a company devoted to their player base with new events, highly requested tweaks, and more. Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.