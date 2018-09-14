WATCH: One-Armed ‘Fortnite’ Player Dominates Using Only One Hand

We all like to think we are good at Fortnite. But we’re not. We are just a bunch of bush wookies who are occasionally blessed by the Llama gods with a victory royale. However, there are a lot of great Fortnite players out there on the Internet, like Ninja, who’s so good that we even watch him play.

With so much talent out there, there’s been a metric ton of videos displaying great skills, such as elaborate building, near-impossible kills, and game-changing maneuvers. However, one of the most impressive and cool videos out there might be this one from Aaron1handedgamer:

As you can see, not only does Aaron show everybody how he holds the controller one handed, but even shows off getting kills while doing so. Now, I don’t know if you’ve ever tried, but trying to play Fortnite — or any game for that matter — with one hand is basically impossible.

Seriously, give it a try. You’ll be lucky to not to fall to your death from the Party Bus, and probably wouldn’t get a kill trying 100 times. I know I tried a few times and could barley even play the game, let alone wipe someone.

It’s also worth pointing out that Aaron kills one player with a silenced pistol, which makes it even more impressive, because that thing is horrible. I’ve played 1000’s of matches and maybe have gotten, like, six kills with that thing. That’s even less kills than I had with the crossbow before it was vaulted.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

You can read more about the game below, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from developer Epic Games itself:

“Fortnite Battle Royale is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins.”

