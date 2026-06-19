Forza Horizon 6 Dethroned as #1 Selling Steam Game

Forza Horizon 6 has been dethroned as the number one best-selling Steam game, and it’s been dethroned by a PC game that has come out of nowhere and that nobody would have guessed would be atop the Steam charts at the start of the year. That said, it’s not only the best-selling Steam game this very moment, but also over the last recorded whole week, which was June 9 to June 16. To this end, the PC game in question has sold five million copies in its first 10 days on the market. It is only $6 on Steam, which no doubt helps, but this is a massive number for its solo developer, Lemorion, who has released a few small games in the past, over the last few years, but nothing even remotely close to as successful as their new game.

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For those out of the loop, the Steam game in question is a hide-and-seek game called Meccha Chameleon, which released back on June 9. Unfortunately, for Steam Deck users, it is not Steam Deck Verified, and there is no word of this changing; considering the developer is a single person, it may take a while for this to change. However, it is listed by Valve as playable on the handheld machine.

Top 20 Best-Selling Steam Games Between June 9 and June 16

As noted, the best-selling game of the previous period — with the current period not over yet, but likely to once be topped by the same game — is Meccha Chameleon. Rounding out the top five are the following games, in order: Forza Horizon 6, Path of Exile 2, EA Sports FC 26, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. The Square Enix RPG cracking the top five on pre-orders alone, a year out, is quite impressive. Following these games in the six through ten positions are the following games, in order: 007 First Light, Gothic Remake, Burglin’ Gnomes, Rust, and Voidling Bound. And then the ten through twenty games are as follows: Dead by Daylight, Resident Evil 4, Road to Empress II, Subnautica 2, Hearts of Iron IV, Paralives, Monster Hunter Wilds, Witchspire, Gamble With Your Friends, and Resident Evil Requiem.

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Steam’s #1 Game

As for the current king, it is a hide-and-seek game where you paint your own body in an attempt to blend into your environment and prevent being found. If the “Seeker” team finds the “Hider” team before the clock runs out, they win; if they don’t, the hiders win. Obviously, artistic skills go a long way in a game where hiders have to paint their bodies to blend into the environment.

Not only is the PC game proving popular on Steam, where it is exclusive, but it’s earning strong reviews, with an 85% approval rating after more than 6,000 user reviews. That said, there are some negative reviews that highlight issues with griefing and quite a few bugs. To this end, there’s a reason it is only $6.

“Ultra fun. Couldn’t ask more for this price,” reads one of the top user reviews. Another user review adds: “Awesome game, awesome concept. Just needs some polishing.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.