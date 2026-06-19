5 Hardest Bosses in Assassin’s Creed History

The Assassin’s Creed series includes dozens of games, and while the series hasn’t always been focused on tough bosses, there have been quite a few that gave players challenges over the years. That’s only been ramping up in recent years, as developer Ubisoft looks for ways to keep players around for the long haul, but even the first Assassin’s Creed had its own incredibly challenging boss. With so many to choose from, it can be tough to narrow the list down, but we’ve done exactly that below.

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Here are the five hardest bosses in Assassin’s Creed history.

5) Erymanthian Boar – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Erymanthian Boar isn’t just one of the toughest bosses in the series; it’s also the most annoying. This massive beast uses its tusks to gruesome effect, goring many players before they even know what’s happening. However, that’s not its strongest attack.

Instead, players will need to watch out for the boar’s stench. The community has nicknamed The Erymanthian Boar the “Farting Boar” because it can raise a cloud of poison around it. That’ll nuke your health bar in a flash, making this fight feel nearly impossible if you’re playing normally. Thankfully, there is a way to cheese the fight. If you rack up a high bounty and get the mercenaries to follow you into the boar’s lair, you can then pay off the bounty just before starting the fight, and they will take care of the boar for you.

4) Al Mualim – Assassin’s Creed

As I said in the opening paragraph, the Assassin’s Creed series has trended toward gigantic, mythical monsters for end bosses in recent games. That doesn’t mean the early bosses weren’t challenging in their own right. Al Mualim is one of the best examples of that, and he’s the final boss of the very first AC game.

It’s impressive that he’s hung around for so long, and it’s fair to say that Al Mualim probably wouldn’t be as challenging these days. However, you spend the rest of Assassin’s Creed one-hit-assassinating everyone else, so when Al Mualim puts up a real fight, it throws you off guard. The villain is also wielding the Apple of Eden, which means he can create clones of himself, teleport around the battlefield, and even call in fellow Assassins to attack you. It’s such a jump from the base game that it has to appear on this list.

3) Fenrir – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Fenrir whips us back the other way. This guy looks like he belongs in Bloodborne or some other FromSoftware game, but here he is in Valhalla. Those familiar with Norse mythology will remember that Fenrir is prophesied to be the one who kills Odin. Considering you’re playing as Eivor, who is the human incarnation of the Isu Odin, it makes perfect sense that this fight is so difficult.

As you can see from the image above, Fenrir is huge, but he moves with surprising speed. Oh, and don’t forget that he can tunnel into the ground, disappearing from the fight and coming back with gusto. Your best bet is to try to kneecap the beast by shooting arrows into his legs, but even then, this fight is going to take a while.

2) El Impoluto – Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

The Storm Fortress from Assassin’s Creed: Rogue is also worth mentioning in this slot, but the point is that the legendary ships in both games are a handful. The naval combat introduced in Black Flag is one of the standout features of that game. For the most part, it’s a fun diversion that gives combat more variety.

However, when you track down El Impoluto, things take a turn. This Spanish warship is bigger, faster, and much more deadly than any other ship in Black Flag. Plus, El Impoluto is the only Man-o’-War ship that has a battering ram, so expect to see it slamming into your broadside. It also roams a section of the ocean, so it’s not impossible to run into when you’re underleveled and unprepared. If that happens, you’d better sail as fast as you can. This massive ship is no joke.

1) Medusa – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

This fight is almost unfair. You can’t even sniff Medusa unless you max out all of your overpower abilities and upgrade all of your weapons. If you don’t prepare for this fight, Medusa will put you in the grave almost immediately. And even if you do come in fully kitted out, this isn’t going to be easy.

I probably don’t have to tell you that one of Medusa’s attacks will freeze you in place. If she spots you, it’s going to be an issue. What makes this tough to deal with is that you have to fight off her petrified soldiers while avoiding her gaze. She isn’t even vulnerable until you take down all of her warriors, but that’s when the real fight begins. Medusa can teleport around her arena and is equally proficient at ranged and melee attacks, making it almost impossible to catch your breath or develop a real strategy. You’ll have to play it almost perfectly too, because one wrong move will spell your doom.

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