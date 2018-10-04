‘Fortnite’ Visit All of the Corrupted Areas Challenge

It’s a new week which means Fortnite players have another set of challenges ahead in order to take to the battleground and show off those skills in the quest for Battle Stars!

These challenges are a unique set of objectives outlined by Epic Games that allows players a chance for a slightly different play experience in order to climb up those tier ranks and earn some sweet gear. Get those Battle Stars and unlock that progressive loot and to help players do just that, here’s what Challengers need to know about the ‘Visit all of the Corrupted Areas’ challenge:

This week’s challenges is very weapon specific, which means that the above map – and how easy it is to spot these areas – is about as difficult as it gets strategy-wise. It’s going to be important for players to pay attention to their loadout at all times. Keep an SMG and Hunting Rifle on hand, and knock out three in one go. If you didn’t want consumables, you could have the entire weapon list slotted, but that would be up to individual players.

Ready for what Week 1 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Visit all of the Corrupted Areas

Use a Shadow Stone in different matches

Stage 1: Deal Damage with standard Assault Rifles to opponents

Battle Pass Challenges:

Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away

Deal damage with pistols to opponents

SMG eliminations

Stage 1: Deal damage with Hunting Rifles to opponents

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”