‘Fortnite’: Watch New Quad Rocket Launcher In Action

A new patch is now live for Fortnite players and it’s not just about those sweet dance moves with the new Disco LTM, it’s also about some pretty heavy artillery. Enter the Quad Rocket Launcher.

“Fire rockets in quick succession towards enemies with this new weapon to earn an explosive Victory Royale,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post and it’s easy to see why they are excited. This ain’t your usual weapon and for those that know how to weild it, could be a total game changer when it comes down to 1v1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quad Launcher

Fire up to four lobbed rockets in quick succession.

Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 80/84 base damage per rocket. 300 unit explosion radius.

Can be found in chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

There were a few other changes made in this most recent patch, including loot drop rate changes:

Loot drop rate adjustments

Decreased common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47%

Increased Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42%

Decreased Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71%

Increased Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4%

Increased Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13%

Decreased Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99%

Increased Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66%

Increased Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21%

Increased Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2%

Increased Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05%

And if you haven’t already, check out more on the new Disco Domination LTM Epic Games just added as well:

“It’s time for the ultimate dance-off. Dance Floors have spawned around the Battle Royale island. Take them over by clearing out any enemies and then dancing to raise a disco ball up from the floor. The team that fills their meter the fastest by capturing and defending the dance floors will win the match!”

Here’s what you need to know about the new mode:

Two teams of fifty players.

Respawning will be turned on until the third (last) storm circle.

Five dance floors will appear on the map whenever the storm is not moving.

Emoting on a dance floor when no enemies are present will raise a disco ball in the center of the floor, and capture it for your team. The more friendly players dancing on a floor, the faster it will be captured.

Once a floor is captured, it will begin filling the team’s “dance bar” on the HUD, until either an enemy stands on it or the current storm timer ends and the storm begins to move. The first team to fill their dance bar to 100% will win the match.

The dance floors in the later stages of the match fill the bar more quickly, so don’t give up if your team is behind!

It is not possible to build on or over the dance floors, but they can be protected by surrounding them with a fort.

Glider redeploy is activated in this mode, press jump while falling to use your glider.

This mode uses 50v50 levels of loot and resources.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices.