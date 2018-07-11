Fortnite Week 10 Challenge Guide

It’s almost time, Fortnite fans. Season 5 is upon us, which means time is running out on completing Week 10’s challenges to earn that extra XP and unlock reward tiers by gathering those battle stars.

Season 5 will bring with it its own content and different challenges, as well as a few key map changes if some of these recent theories prove true. To get started, here’s what you need ot know:

Search Chests in Junk Junction (7)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5000)

Search a Chest, Ammo Box, & Supply Drop in a single match (3)

Skydive through floating Rings (20)

Search between movie titles (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate Opponents (10) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Fatal Fields (3) (HARD)

Some of these challenges are pretty easy; damage an opponent’s structure, take out enemy players – many of them can actually be done together to kick a few birds one with stone. For instance, drop into Fatal Fields, take out structures and other players to knock out three of the seven challenges. That leaves the chests, single match, movie titles, and skydiving left to complete.

The skydiving through floating rings one is another pretty self-explanatory objective, and those can be seen when exiting the Battle Bus when dropping down. Searching chests in Junk Junction is also pretty easy, because they are a-plenty.

In order to successfully complete the “Search Between Movie Titles” challenge, players need to head towards the north-western part of the map. The area is marked by the red circle in the image below, north west of the field:

Simply walk up to the Battle Star you see in that area, “search” it, and voila! You’ve collected another Battle Star and are on your way to 100% completion!

The “Search a Chest, Ammo Box, and Supply Drop” challenge is a little different than the rest simply because it’s not like our other guides where we can just share with you a screenshot of the map and say ‘go here.’ This one is both simplistic and challenging all at the same time, mostly because these items are everywhere but the timeline is strict.

What makes this particular challenge difficult is that the Supply Drops are a little harder to find. Once the ammo and the chest has looted, finding that Supply Drop remains the biggest pain about this particular challenge. Finding one in itself is a feat, finding one before getting sniped is quite another.

The good news is that the chests and ammo are literally everywhere – you could quite honestly just trip and fall right into one. Supply Drops are more random, which means a little more strategy is key, especially with the time limitation of being within a “single match.” My advice? Find the other two first and then head into the circle. Take high ground, if you can, and watch for a drop. Once dropped, being at a high ground vantage point will come in handy.

Sight the drop, head for the drop, and know that pretty much every other player will also be bee-lining for the same item. Play a defensive game, and an efficient one, and you’ll be able to collect this Battle Star with ease. If you know how to build, that will also help for a trust escape!

And there you have it! Enjoy those Battle Stars, battle royale players!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. Don’t forget, Season 5 officially kicks off tomorrow!