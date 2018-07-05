Fortnite Week 10 Challenges Now Live

It’s almost here, Fortnite players! Season 4 is almost over and while rifts are continuing to tear the map asunder, there are still challenges to face. Epic Games has set Week 10 challenges live. Earn experience and those coveted Battle Stars by completing certain tasks and get those V-Bucks. So what’s new with Week 10 now that Week 9 has successfully wrapped up?

Search Chests in Junk Junction (7)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5000)

Search a Chest, Ammo Box, & Supply Drop in a single match (3)

Skydive through floating Rings (20)

Search between movie titles (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate Opponents (10) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Fatal Fields (3) (HARD)

This week brings on a “search between movie titles,” it will thrust players into a skydiving mission among rings, and other quests for all who participate to take part in. With the Nintendo Switch having access to this popular game only recently, there’s a few things you should know.

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. And don’t forget to check out the latest patch for the game, which is now live.