Fortnite Week 2 Challenges, Here’s What You Need to Do

The latest update for Fortnite is now live for both Save the World and Battle Royale. In addition to the insane Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet mode now available, Week 2’s challenges for Battle Pass holders are also now in affect. Earn experience and those coveted Battle Stars by completing certain tasks and get thos V-Bucks. So what’s new with Week 2 now that Week 1 has successfully wrapped up?

Search Chests in Greasy Grove (7)

Consume Hop Rocks (7)

Deal damage with Suppressed Weapons to opponents (500)

Dance in front of different film cameras (7)

Search between a Scarecrow, Pink Hotrod, and a Big Screen (1) ( HARD )

) Explosive Weapon Eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Tomato Town (3) (HARD)

Don’t forget there’s also a super sneaky free Battle Star you can uncover for the Blockbuster #2 challenge. You can see that special reward right here. Essentially there are coordinates that read A4, B4, A3, and B3. Visiting the location that these coordinates reveal in between the squares on the map will reveal a free Battle Star to claim!

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. And don’t forget to check out the latest patch for the game, which is now live.