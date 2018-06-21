Fortnite Week 8 Challenges Now Live

Now that Fortnite is on the Nintendo Switch and players have had a little time to get adjusted to the game, it’s time for everyone to get down on yet another week of challenges. One aspect of the title from Epic Games that many are currently enjoying is the weekly challenges the developers supply. The reward? Battle Stars and they are handy when unlocking nifty items in-game to show off that dedication.

For this week, we’re dealing some headshot damage, going after those “hungry gnomes,” and heading back out to the Salty Springs. Below are the different challenges players must undergo in order to continue on to the Blockbuster challenge for an additional free star and a chance to unlock another piece of the narrative puzzle:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deal Headshot Damage to opponents (250)

Search Chests in Salty Springs (7)

Search 7 Chests in a single match (7)

Search Hungry Gnomes (7)

Search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment (1) ( HARD )

) Suppressed weapon eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (3) (HARD)

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.